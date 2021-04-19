Jose mourinho sacked by Tottenham

By Abankula

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as Tottenham manager, the London club has announced.

Ryan Mason and Chris Powell will be in temporary charge until a new permanent manager is appointed.

The process of appointing a new coach has begun, the club said.

Mourinho’s sack, long expected, comes just six days before the club face Manchester City in the EFL Cup final.

The former Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs boss in November 2019.

He signed a four-year contract with the club but has been kicked out after less than 18 months in charge.

Tottenham are currently seventh in the Premier League – five points outside of the top four – and face runaway leaders Man City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

Mourinho has been fighting to save his job ever since Spurs were handed a shoock exit from the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb.

The London club uncharacteristically squandered a two goal advantage in the first leg.

Tottenham Club statement:

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.

Chairman, Daniel Levy, said:

“Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club.

“Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

“On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

“He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

Ryan Mason will take First Team training today and a further update will follow in due course.