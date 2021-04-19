It will be unfair to scrap ‘Danfo’ buses – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that it will be unfair to scrap the commercial yellow buses popularly known as ‘danfo’.

Sanwo-Olu during an interview with Channels TV said the danfo buses will not be scrapped as earlier reported as they have served Lagos residents for a long time.

He said the buses will not be scrapped but remodelled to meet modern standards.

“It will be unfair for us. These are important stakeholders and they have served our citizens.

“The yellow buses have served Lagosians for a long time that it became the print of Lagos.

“We just have to be creative and devise a means in how to remodel them without scrapping them out.

“We are also working together with them in ensuring that our citizens get newer models of cars,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Frederick Oladeinde, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, had earlier said that the yellow buses do not have a place in the transportation master plan of the State.

He said the yellow buses would soon be scrapped by the Sanwo-Olu administration.