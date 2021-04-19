Insurgency, banditry: FG to recruit fresh soldiers

Minister of Defence, Major General (rtd) Bashir Magashi, said that the Federal Government will soon begin the recruitment of officers and soldiers across the country.

Magashi made the revelation while speaking at the headquarters of the Theatre Command in Maiduguri when he led The Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor and other service chiefs on an operational visit.

Magashi said the move is part of the government’s strategy to meet up manpower shortfalls as the country battles insurgency and banditry.

He said the motive of the visit was to assess the fighting spirit of the troops of operation Lafiya Dole and also to motivate them.

The minister intimated the troops of the government’s plan to recruit more hands to relieve battle fatigued soldiers.

“Very soon we will embark on the recruitment of other soldiers and officers so that we improve the manpower holding of our armed forces.

“We will bring new equipment, new skills in which I will like all of you to benefit from to enable you to be more proficient, more effective in this assignment you’re doing. We have lost time; we are now almost ten years in this operation.

“There are many other operations that we are doing in terms of banditry and other things in this country and I am sure that given the right tools, you will do this country proud. We believe in you, your training, professionalism and we believe you can do the country the requirements of beating the Boko haram as we have it now.

“There are a lot of you outside in other places both in the northwest, northcentral and even in the southwest and south-east. Please see this as a sacrifice, see this profession as the profession that it only God you should fear,” he said.

Magashi while briefing journalists said that the government takes the welfare of the troops serious, hence the directive for proper documentation of all issues.

“We have already directed that all their problems be put on the paper to enable us to study it and come up with a plan.

“We have also studied their requirements and we have come here to verify and see how best we can proceed so that we can end this war,” he added.