INEC commences 2-day training for electoral officers

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced training for Electoral Officers and Assistant Electoral Officers (Operations) in preparation for its planned expansion of Polling Units (PUs).

INEC’s spokesman in Lagos, Femi Akinbiyi said the two-day training was to enhance seamless implementation of new polling units to be created for easy access of voters to polling stations during elections.

Akinbiyi said the training also included top management staff of the commission from the headquarters in the state.

“The training is for electoral officers in the 20 local government areas of Lagos State. We have senior INEC staff from the headquarters also in the training.

“At the opening today, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, Mr Sam Olumekun who was represented by the Administrative Secretary, Mr James Popoola enjoined the participants to take the training seriously and try to contribute to the success of the exercise.

“At the end of the day, we want to have PUs that will be easily accessible for people to come out and vote during elections without inhibitions,” Akinbiyi said.

He said the training became imperative for INEC field officers on the proposed conversion of voting points to polling units.

NAN