I live near expressways to aid my kidnapping business – Ahmad Muhammad

By Muhamin Olowoporoku

A 20-year-old suspected kidnapper Ahmad Muhammad has confessed to living close to expressways to aid his kidnapping business.

The suspect confessed when he was paraded on Sunday at police headquarters in Osogbo.

He was arrested on Ife/Ibadan Expressway at Wasinmi, a village in the state.

Ahmed said he was part of a seven-man gang that kidnapped travellers on the expressway.

He said he hails from Tambuwal community in Sokoto State and got caught during a shootout with the police as he does not know the way to their hideout and gang members fled and left him alone.

“We kidnapped two persons along Ibadan/Gbongan Expressway after we made a roadblock.

“The police were alerted and they faced my gang in a gun battle during which my other gang members ran away with the kidnapped victims. It is painful that my other gang members left me alone in that bush and ran away,” he said.

“It was easy for the police to arrest me because I don’t know the routes in that bush and I could not trace my steps to the place where my other gang members escaped to.”

“My gang members are all Fulani and they are not new in the business, it is a means of survival.

“I don’t have a shelter, I live along the expressway. I live on the road to make operation easy. I live along Ibadan, Kaduna, Abuja expressways to block roads and kidnap passengers for ransom.”