Funke Akindele sets new record on Instagram

Funke Akindele, popularly known as “Jenifa”, has set a new record as she becomes the first Nollywood actress to hit 13 million followers on Instagram.

The popular actress achieved the feat today with a total of 1,829 posts.

Funke Akindele, who is a regular user of the social network, frequently displays pictures and videos of herself.

Her closest colleague with millions of followers is Ini Edo (11.2 million).

Others include Mercy Johnson (10m followers), Regina Daniels (9.8m followers) Mercy Aigbe (9.6m followers), Genevieve Nnaji (8.1 million followers), Rita Dominic (6.8 million followers).