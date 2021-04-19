Fani-Kayode suspends staff for calling Dasuki a traitor 

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has suspended one of his staff for using his twitter handle to insult and call former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki a traitor who betrayed former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Fani-Kayode, in series of tweets said a member of his social media team tweeted an allegation about those that betrayed Goodluck Jonathan during the 2015 election with his handle.

“Col. Sambo Dasuki was one of the names mentioned. This was done without my authorisation and in error. Col. Dasuki was a faithful loyal member of the Jonathan admin. and for the 4 years that he was in detention, I spoke up for him more than anyone else.

“It was unfortunate and unacceptable for his name to be on that list and I have not only queried the individual that tweeted it but also suspended him from my employment.

“Apart from the fact that Col. Sambo Dasuki remains a dear friend & brother, the Dasukis & the Fani-Kayode’s have a long-standing relationship which predates this generation. For example Col. Dasuki’s father,the late Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki, was very close to mine,” he said.

Fani-Kayode insisted that Sambo Dasuki was not a traitor, as he never worked against the Jonathan election bid in 2015.

“He served former President Jonathan as NSA diligently, faithfully and loyally. I regret any embarrassment that this error may have caused him or his loved ones. The offending tweet has been removed,” he added.