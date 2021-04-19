Dukiya Investments opens mega office in Lagos

Dukiya Investments, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing real estate companies premised on the mission to make every Nigerian a homeowner and addressing the housing deficit problem in the country, has launched its headquarters in Lekki, Lagos on Sunday.



The new office comes with mouth-watering and world-class amenities that make it a standard and unique building that provides affordable housing benefits in Lagos and other areas.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Bayo Lawal, Co-Founder & Head, Strategy & Growth said the expedition of Dukiya started with him and his partner, adding that they know who they are and have been able to champion their targeted goal with excessive plans and implementation.

Fielding question on the challenges faced before the advent of the firm, Lawal explained that real estate business in Nigeria is faced with the problem of a regulatory body that should rather help fizzle out the fraudsters who are parading themselves as agents dwindling people in the sector.

He further spoke of inflation, double taxing, bad roads, epileptic power supply, and land grabbers as factors mitigating the development of an environment.

“We guarantee value for every one of our clients’ money. Dukiya is willing to let people own their homes gradually with our core values which include the uniqueness of value for money and timely delivery of properties. Real estate is the new oil, and we assure our clients of opium service,” Lawal added.

In his own reaction, Mr. Lukman Shobowale, Co-Founder & Head, Business Development asserted that the journey of real estate for him was really tasking augmenting the lack of trust by influential people as a reason for the difficulty in sales of properties.

He added that Dukiya Investments as an enterprise understands that there is a gap in the market and is ready to contribute a quota to fill that gap in the sector.

Shobowale asserted, “World Bank affirmed that this year, there would be 21 million housing deficit in Nigeria which sums up that government and a few real estate firms cannot solve the problem completely, hence, the reason why Dukiya is coming into the space to solve the many problems of housing sector in the country.”

Responding to questions on how much is needed to own a home, Shobowale said young persons especially aspiring property investors do not need to be millionaires or billionaires. Owning a property simply involves starting with what one has, as Dukiya accepts payment in installment with a keen interest in customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, he pleads with the government both at federal and state levels to pay close attention to the mortgage scheme because the inflation and unemployment in the country are depriving people of owning homes.

In attendance are Pastor & Pastor Mrs Ayo Oluwarinu, Area Pastor, Mount of Olives Parish, Baruwa Lagos; David Mbelu, Business Development & Partnerships Lead, Jobberman; Ayoola Seun, General Manager, GM Great Pyramid Domestic Limited; Adebajo Taiwo, Operations Manager, Great Pyramid Domestic Limited.