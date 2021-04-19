Buhari worried over frequent tanker explosion

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari is worried over the frequent explosions rocking the country after hearing the news of the Benue tanker explosion.

He condoled with the government and people of Benue State over the explosion that left several people dead in Agatu Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Buhari commiserated with the families of the victims.

”I am worried by the frequency of these tanker explosion incidents on public roads or residential areas. Our road traffic authorities and transportation ministries should urgently address this.”

Noting that public safety should not be compromised under any circumstances, the President called for strict adherence to safety standards and procedures.

He directed that these rules should be enforced without fear or favour.