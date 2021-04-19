Buhari greets seasoned journalist, Oshunkeye at 65

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday rejoiced with Mr Shola Oshunkeye, winner of CNN African Journalist of the Year 2006, as he turns 65.

In a statement issued by Femi Adeshina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari saluted Oshunkeye for his professional strides.

The President noted that Oshunkeye has worked for over three decades in media houses like Concord Press, where he rose to edit the then best-selling Weekend Concord.

Oshunkeye later became the Associate Editor at TELL Magazine, editor of The Spectator, a publication of The Sun Publishing Limited, and Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Ghana.

Buhari felicitated with the Oshunkeye family, the media fraternity, and all those who celebrate the journalist of repute, who also won the Nigerian Media Merit Award Best Print Journalist laurel in 1996.

Currently President/Chief Executive Officer of The Crest Publishing and Entertainment Company Limited, the President urges Oshunkeye to continue sharing knowledge and experience with the younger generation of journalists.