Another Nigerian Toby Olokodana declared missing in UK

By Abankula

Another British-Nigerian, Toby Olokodana has been declared missing in London by the Metropolitan Police in Newham.

The missing man is 28 years old.

He studied at Newham College and Cumberland Sports College, according to his bio on Facebook.

In a tweet on Sunday, the police said Olokodana disappeared from home at midnight on Saturday.

“Toby is autistic & has learning difficulties. He is known to frequent transport hubs & travel on trains. His family & police are concerned for his welfare. If seen please call 101 ref 2068/18Apr”, the police tweeted.

Toby Olokodama, 28, has been #missing from his home in #Newham midnight. Toby is autistic & has learning difficulties. He is known to frequent transport hubs & travel on trains. His family & police are concerned for his welfare. If seen please call 101 ref 2068/18Apr. pic.twitter.com/CMRI2MIrCD — Newham MPS | North East BCU (@MPSNewham) April 18, 2021

On 22 March, 19-year-old Nigerian Richard Okorogheye also went missing from his home in Ladbroke Grove.

His body was found inside a lake in Epping Forest on 5 April.