ALGON denies endorsing Adelabu for 2023 elections

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Members of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo state wing have refuted the claim that they had placed their weight behind the 2023 governorship ambition of Adebayo Adelabu.

In a statement today by ALGON Oyo state Chairman, Prince Abass Aleshinloye stated that the information going around that the Association has declared support for Chief Adebayo Adelabu’s 2023 gubernatorial ambition is false.

Aleshinloye said that individual preference and personal leanings should not be mixed up with the official standing of the association.

He also opined that there was nothing bad in honouring invitation from party members.

The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to a recent online publication in which Oyo ALGON was said to have endorsed a particular candidate.

“This is not true as individual interest cannot be ascribed to be the official position of ALGON as a body.

“There is nothing bad in honouring invitation from any party member/leader, but there is a need to be careful not to be quoted out of context at this period.

“The action of the journalist to misrepresent the opinion of the individual chairman or some chairmen attending a programme to be the official position of ALGON as a body is unfair and condemnable.

”Once again, ALGON has not endorsed any politician for any political office, more so, INEC has not issued a time table for political activities and our party, APC has also not done so”.