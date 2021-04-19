Adekunle Gold sends sweet note to wife Simi

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Music star, Kunle Kosoko aka Adekunle Gold has sent a sweet note to his wife, Simi, who clocks 33 today.

The musician in an Instagram post declared his undying love for his wife saying she makes him the happiest man.

“To the best part of my life, the thought of growing old with you makes me the happiest man.

“My life is better because of you and I am grateful for every day, every milestone, and moment with you.

“Happy Birthday to the Most Beautiful Woman. I love you Magic,” he wrote.

The love birds in January 2021 celebrated their second anniversary after getting married in a private ceremony in 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2020.