Wike defends Obaseki’s claims of FG printing N60bn

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has backed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s claim that the Federal Government of Nigeria printed N60billion to augument March Allocation.

Wike on Sunday said Obaseki could not have made the statement without facts.

Wike, who spoke at the dedication of Senator Rochas Okorocha’s grandson, said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should respond to Obaseki’s claim instead of resorting to cheap blackmail.

He said: “It is very unfortunate Obaseki was in APC, so he understands them. So Obaseki couldn’t have come from the blues to say they printed N60 billion, he knows them.

“If you hear what the governor of the Central Bank said, instead of answering the question, he said governors should pay back the bailout loan.

“That is not the issue, it was a loan, so if you want to go and take it, go and take it, but answer the question whether money was printed or not, that is the issue.’’

Speaking on his recent frequent outings with Okorocha, Wike said they have been acquaintances since 1999 and have remained close since then.

“I have known him since 1999 when I was the Council Chairman, so there is nothing political about it. I don’t abandon people because of politics. It is in my character to always keep my friendship with people. It is not based on party or politics”.