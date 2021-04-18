Wike committed to advancing democracy – Nsirim

The Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, said Gov. Nyesom Wike is fully committed to deepening democracy in the country.

Nsirim said this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Sunday and attributed the successful conduct of the concluded local government council elections in the state as a testament of Wike’s resolve to advance democracy.

“Gov. Wike has, by the orderly and peaceful conduct of this local government council election, demonstrated his commitment to deepening democracy in the country.

“The governor has been an advocate of credible and transparent conduct of elections, and that is what we witnessed in the elections.

“All over the state, we recorded peaceful, credible and transparent conduct of elections,” Nsirim stated.

The commissioner commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RISEC) for conducting free, fair, credible and peaceful local government elections in the 23 LGAs.

He observed that distribution of election materials, accreditation of voters and counting and recording of votes were conducted transparently.

“The security agencies also conducted themselves professionally before, during and after the elections.

“Also, the electorate conducted themselves in a peaceful manner by casting their votes for the candidates of their choice at the various polling units.

“Similarly, I commend the candidates of all the parties and their agents for their peaceful and orderly disposition in participating in the exercise,” he said.