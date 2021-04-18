Why Lagos is shutting down Opebi Road

The Lagos State Government has announced plan to close Opebi Road for the next stage of construction of the Collector Drain that will deflood the corridor for two weekends.

The closure of the road starts from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th of April and Friday 30th April to Sunday 2nd May, 2021.

The shutdown will therefore be partial, according to the government.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, and signed by the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that the next phase which had been indicated as the final stage by the Contractor would require introduction of Box Culvert across Opebi road by Chrisland School.

He explained that the first half of the culvert will commence next Friday night, 23rd and would be completed on Sunday 25th of April, while the second and final half of the culvert will start on Friday 30th April and finish on Sunday 2nd of May, 2021.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the lane under construction would be barred from vehicular movement as a counter flow would be created on the other lane to allow vehicles access their desired destinations.

The statement further assured that Traffic Management Personnel would be on ground to manage movement during this period while seeking the cooperation of motorists to minimize inconveniences during the course of the construction.

“The State Government once again appeal to the motoring public to obey all traffic laws and employ patience and calm in their use of the road during and beyond construction duration,” the government said.