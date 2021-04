By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian rapper, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, professionally known as Olamide is set to drop his ”UY Scuti” album.

He disclosed this on his verified Instagram page on Sunday.

Olamide wrote that he will be releasing another album on June 14, 2021, just eight months after the release of his 10th solo studio album, Carpe Diem.