Odumeje: I have been singing from my Mother’s womb

Popular Onitsha-based pastor, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, claimed he started singing from his mother’s womb.

The cleric who has a number of songs and has featured several A-list musicians said in an interview he possesses full calling and everything was given to him so that nobody can brag at him.

“I started singing in my mother’s womb,” he said.

“What I possess is a full calling. Everything was given to me so that nobody can brag for me.

“When I’m on the pulpit, I sing the songs that can move me into action. I don’t need anybody to sing for me.”

His most popular songs are Umu Jesus featuring Flavour and ‘Great is My God’, featuring Phyno.

Other songs by the cleric are; Alabasidi, Culture, Odumeje Agba, Odogwu, Indaboski among others.

Odumeje said his mission on earth is to make people know that Jesus will do everything for them.