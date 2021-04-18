Lagos environmental sanitation competition to commence May

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Government on Sunday announced the resuscitation of the Environmental Sanitation competition amongst all Local Governments and Council Areas in the State.

In a statement, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said the competition is being brought back to reawaken the consciousness of every resident with Local Governments serving as the pivot of the campaign.

He explained that since the programme suffered a setback in 2017 through a court stoppage of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise, everyone has let down their guard thus aggravating various environmental issues.

Bello stated that part of the benefit derivable is bringing about the healthy competition on sanitation and hygiene practices amongst communities, markets and LG/LCDA.

Others are improvement in the environmental conditions of the state especially on Highways, roads and streets, markets, schools and illegal Street trading.

According to him, the competition will take input of actors in the communities including local government chairmen, community leaders, traditional rulers, transport unions and market leaders.

Meanwhile, he informed that an assessment committee which will start work in May has been constituted with membership drawn from the Environment Ministry and Local Government and Community Affairs and other relevant MDAs to inspect all public utilities.

The assessment committee will also inspect the general aesthetics of the scheduled LG/LCDA and the commitment of each to environmental management.

Thereafter, he listed some of the criteria for the assessment of each LG/LCDA to include culture of bagging of refuse, clean and flowing drains, LAWMA PSP patronage and vegetal control.

Others are markets cleanliness, landscaping and beautification of LG/LCDA secretariat, control of illegal structures, shanties, black spots, illegal refuse dumps, encroachment on drainage setbacks, Street trading, abandoned buildings, land and properties.

The assessment is expected to be rounded off in November with an award ceremony during which mouth-watering prizes will be presented to the winner and first runners-up LG/LCDA.

Consolation prizes will also be given to the cleanest market, school, environmental sanitation friendly motor park/ garage amongst others.