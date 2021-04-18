Home Nigeria News Politics JUST IN: PDP sweeps Rivers LG poll

JUST IN: PDP sweeps Rivers LG poll

By
Kazeem Ugbodaga
-
PDP wins all Rivers LG chairmanship seats
PDP wins all Rivers LG chairmanship seats
PDP wins all Rivers LG chairmanship seats

By Okafor Ofiebor

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has swept the 23 Local Government Chairmanship seats and all the wards as announced by Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC.

The announcement is amidst some parties like the Social Democratic Party, SDP, calling for the resignation of Chairman of RSIEC Justice George Omereji (Rtd)and cancellation of all results due to what they regard as a sham.

Results of the poll at a glance

Akuku-Toru LGA
PDP 54,883
Accord 176

Etche LGA
Only PDP contested
27,825

Emohua LGA
PDP- 93,980

Eleme LGA
PDP 96,283
Accord 671
SDP 2,983

Degema LGA
PDP 21,223

Bonny LGA
PDP 18,408

Asari-Toru LGA
PDP 63,727
Accord 787

Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA
PDP 52484
SDP 218

Oyigbo LGA
PDP 81,052

Opobo-Nkoro LGA
PDP-44,434

Okrika LG Chairmanship results
Labour 10
PDP 23,890
SDP 53
APC 9

Emohua Chairmanship results
Labour 154
SDP 2
PDP 93,980
Chidi Lloyd wins

Eleme LG Chairmanship results
Accord 671
PDP 96,283
SDP 2,983

Ikwerre LGA elections results
Labour 82
SDP 388
PDP 4952
Apc 61

Khana LGA Chairmanship results
Labour 15
SDP 309
PDP 53,439

Obio Akpor LGA
Labour 122
PDP 287,347
SDP 705

Ogu Bolo LGA
SDP 121
PDP 34,721
Labour 11

Okrika LG
Labour 10
PDP 23,890
SDP 53
APC 9

However, parties who contested the election have described it as a sham and called for its cancellation following widespread electoral malpractices.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar