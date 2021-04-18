JUST IN: PDP sweeps Rivers LG poll

By Okafor Ofiebor

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has swept the 23 Local Government Chairmanship seats and all the wards as announced by Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC.

The announcement is amidst some parties like the Social Democratic Party, SDP, calling for the resignation of Chairman of RSIEC Justice George Omereji (Rtd)and cancellation of all results due to what they regard as a sham.

Results of the poll at a glance

Akuku-Toru LGA

PDP 54,883

Accord 176

Etche LGA

Only PDP contested

27,825

Emohua LGA

PDP- 93,980

Eleme LGA

PDP 96,283

Accord 671

SDP 2,983

Degema LGA

PDP 21,223

Bonny LGA

PDP 18,408

Asari-Toru LGA

PDP 63,727

Accord 787

Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA

PDP 52484

SDP 218

Oyigbo LGA

PDP 81,052

Opobo-Nkoro LGA

PDP-44,434

Okrika LG Chairmanship results

Labour 10

PDP 23,890

SDP 53

APC 9

Ikwerre LGA elections results

Labour 82

SDP 388

PDP 4952

Apc 61

Khana LGA Chairmanship results

Labour 15

SDP 309

PDP 53,439

Obio Akpor LGA

Labour 122

PDP 287,347

SDP 705

Ogu Bolo LGA

SDP 121

PDP 34,721

Labour 11

However, parties who contested the election have described it as a sham and called for its cancellation following widespread electoral malpractices.