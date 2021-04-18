Jide Kosoko sends message to Nigerian government

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has called on the government to build at least one or two cinemas in all 774 local governments in the country.

He said this was necessary to give more platforms for filmmakers to showcase their works.

The actor said the act would also complement the effort of private cinemas established around the country and would support the fast-growing movie industry in Nigeria.

Kosoko who said this during an interview with the Nigerian Tribune said the cinema culture used to be in vogue and now growing again gradually.

He laments that films struggle to get dates because there are not enough cinemas to show them.

The Yoruba actor said these cinemas do not have to be too beautiful but an assembly hall where films can be screened and it is comfortable enough.

“The issue is that we produce movies, and with the cinema houses we have, films are still struggling to get dates because there are not enough cinema houses to show them.

“ We expect government too to at least build a cinema or two in each local government in Nigeria.

“ Forget about too beautiful a cinema, let there be an assembly hall where film can be screened and it is comfortable enough and let there be platforms, atmosphere that our people can enjoy these movies,” he said.