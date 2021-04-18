Iyabo Ojo: Curfew killing lounge bars, restaurants



By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Iyabo Ojo said the midnight till 4 a.m. curfew is killing the business of night club, lounge bar and restaurant owners.

The actress in an Instagram post called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice-President, Yemi Osibanjo, and Governor of Lagos State, Babjide Sanwo-Olu to address the issue.

According to Iyabo Ojo, her lounge business has been affected by the midnight curfew for almost one year now.

She claimed officers of the Nigerian Police Force are extorting motorists around Lekki using the midnight curfew as an excuse.