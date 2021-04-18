India records 2,842 Covid-19 deaths in 48 hours

India recorded 261,500 new Covid-19 cases — a new record — and 1,501 deaths in the past 24 hours, the government said on Sunday.

With 1,341 fatalities reported on Saturday, it means 2,842 died in 48 hours.

However, new cases reported on Sunday made it the fourth consecutive day that the country recorded over 200,000 cases.

India has recorded 1,47,88,109 active cases since the beginning of the outbreak last year, while active cases stand at 18,01,316. The death toll from the viral infection is 177,150, and the total recoveries are 1,28,09643.

With cases spiraling across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi.

The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration, and doctors who are involved in fighting the outbreak in Varanasi.

Separately, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a digital press conference on Sunday at noon.

