India in need of hospital beds, oxygen as COVID-19 cases rise

Agency Report

India’s capital New Delhi recorded 25,500 COVId-19 cases in a 24-hour period, with about one in three people tested returning a positive result.

Nationwide, the country reported 261,500 new cases on Sunday, taking the caseload to nearly 14.8 million.

The country is second only to the United States, which has reported more than 31 million infections.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,501 to reach a total of 177,150

New Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the federal government to provide more hospital beds to tackle the crisis.

Less than 100 critical care beds are available in the city of more than 20 million people, as social media was flooded with people complaining about lack of beds, oxygen cylinders and drugs.

“The bigger worry is that in last 24 hours positivity rate has increased to around 30% from 24% … The cases are rising very rapidly. The beds are filling fast,” Kejriwal told a news briefing.

In a separate statement, the city government said it had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s federal administration about “the dire need of beds and oxygen” and beds were now being set up in schools.

New Delhi, which has imposed a weekend curfew, is among the worst hit cities in India, where a second major wave of coronavirus infections is straining health infrastructure.

