Helicopter crash kills 5 soldiers; 2 missing

At least five Peruvian servicemen have lost their lives in a helicopter crash in the country’s Department of Cusco.

the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Peru (CCFFAA) confirmed this in a statement released on Twitter.

CCFFAA said the accident on Saturday morning, while the helicopter, carrying a total of 12 servicemen, was performing a reconnaissance operation against illicit drug trafficking.

“The Joint Command of the Armed Forces deeply regrets the death of the courageous members of the Armed Forces and expresses its deepest condolences to their families,” the statement said.

According to CCFFAA, another two servicemen are being searched for, while five others have been rescued.

The accident occurred as a result of a mechanical failure, which caused the helicopter to crash into the Vilcanota River, CCFFAA said.