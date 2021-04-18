Cardi B reacts to Akuapem Poloo’s harsh jail sentence

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

American rapper, Cardi B has reacted to the judgement passed on the Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo who was convicted over a nude photoshoot.

Recall that in 2020, Akuapem Poloo’s nude photoshoot to celebrate her son’s 7th birthday, caused controversy on social media.

Meanwhile, the Circuit Court sitting in Accra sentenced Poloo to 90 days in jail for posing nude with a minor.

Reacting to the verdict, Cardi B took to Twitter to describe the judge’s decision as a bit harsh.

She noted that she has seen many of such photoshoots in the US, the singer said a social media probation or community service would have sufficed.

“Even tho is not my style I don’t think she was going for sexual more going the natural idea. I think jail is a bit harsh. Maybe social media probation or community service,” the rapper’s tweet read in part.

After the court’s verdict, Poloo had said: “Guys, you know your girl is strong. Sometimes in life, you have to pass through some things to make you strong enough to get to somewhere. I know it’s a test I have to go through.

“I’m strong, you guys know that. All that I need is your prayer and support. I’ll back to you guys. Thanks to my Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities and others who have supported me to this point. I know you people love me and I love you too.”