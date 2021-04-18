American rapper Black Rob is dead

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

American rapper, Black Rob who was a member of Bad Boy Records and popular for his hit single, Whoa, is dead.

He died on Saturday at an Atlanta hospital aged 51.

Black Rob’s death comes a week after the death of rap legend, DMX.

The cause of the Rob’s death has not been disclosed.

However, he suffered strokes four times since 2015 and has been battling kidney failure for some years according to NYC radio personality, DJ Self, who posted a video of Rob from his hospital bed mourning rapper DMX.

New York promoter Van Silk confirmed the death of Black Rob in a statement.

“We have lost another member of our Hip Hop family,” he said.

He described the rapper as someone who everybody just wants to hang around with and prayed he rests in heaven.

“Black Rob’s death has left the Hip Hop community in more pain after DMX’s passing.

The whoa crooner had four albums in his career and featured with several artists in songs like What About Us, Love Like Us, 24 Hrs among others.