Tragedy: Gunmen shoot seven family members dead in Benue

Tragedy struck at Mbamondu community, Annune junction at the outskirts of Makurdi, Benue State on Saturday as suspected Fulani militia shot seven family members dead.

It was gathered that the gunmen also shot five other people, with three of them in critical condition.

A survivor who narrated how the attackers invaded the community to the State Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr Bernard Unenge described the attack as unprovoked.

The assailants reportedly hit the community around 1.00am when people were sleeping.

He stated that he had to call on the security operatives that were stationed around Adaka community, also on the outskirts of state capital who responded swiftly.

However, before the military agencies got to the scene of the incident, the assailants had already fled after accomplishing their mission, TVC reports.

Unenge told newsmen that seven dead bodies were recovered and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre Makurdi mortuary while five persons were also injured with three in very critical condition.

He described the incident as heart wrenching and tragic as it happened unprovoked, pointing out that his people were shot and butchered like animals.