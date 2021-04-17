Tammy Abraham’s future uncertain after Manchester City snub

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham’s future has increasingly looked uncertain at the London club after being left out of the starting lineup.

The 23 year-old England international, who is Chelsea’s top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions has been marginalized from the team since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January.

After returning to the bench from an ankle injury last week, the striker was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s win against Crystal Palace, and Champions League game, Porto.

He has now been axed from the starting lineup against Manchester City.

Reportedly, a number of top clubs in the Premier League and Europe are considering a summer move for the Chelsea academy graduate.

“I cannot make a decision on the personal goals of players,” Tuchel said in a press conference ahead of their game against Manchester City.

“Tammy has had a rough time.

“He’s not had the impact we demand from him. He then got injured and lost the possibility to play for his place. We’re in the decisive part of the season, where it’s not so easy to bring injured players into shape.

“It’s up to Tammy to do everything possible. We demand a lot of him, he demands a lot of himself.”