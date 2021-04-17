Pogba: Mourinho insists he ‘couldn’t care less’

Jose Mourino said he couldn’t care less about his former player Paul Pogba’s criticism of his management style.

Pogba, in an interview with Sky Sports, accused Mourinho of going against players during his time at Manchester United.

He also spoke about his strange relationship with the Portuguese manager.

Pogba said: “Maybe Ole wouldn’t pick them, but it’s not like he puts them on the side like they don’t exist anymore. That’s the difference between Mourinho and Ole.

“Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don’t know what happened.

“That’s the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don’t know.

“Maybe [Solskjaer’s methods work] because he is a bit closer to the people.

“Every coach has their own way to coach and deal with players, and as a player, you have to adapt. Sometimes it doesn’t suit you and sometimes it does.”

The 28-year-old also laughed at Mourinho’s distraction tactics after United’s victory at Spurs last week.

He said: “We won the game, he lost the game and he doesn’t want to speak about the game, he wants to speak about the dad of someone, that’s what he does.

“Everybody knows him, it’s very Mourinho.”

However, when asked after Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Everton about Pogba’s remarks, the Spurs chief said: “I would like to say that I couldn’t care less what he said.

“I couldn’t care less – not interested at all.”