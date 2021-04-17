PICTURES: Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip laid to rest

Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh has been laid to rest in an intimate service attended by just 30 people including members of the royal family.

The Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 on April 9 in Windsor Castle. He was interred in the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after a 50-minute service.

Queen Elizabeth and her family paid their last respects to Prince Philip at the funeral.

The queen dressed in black and in a white trimmed black mask, stood alone as her husband of 73 years was lowered into the Royal Vault.

The queen was placed alone in the ceremony at St George’s Chapel with her children, grandchildren and a select group of royal mourners, separated due to COVID-19 rules.