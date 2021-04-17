Parents banned from UTME centers: JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has banned parents from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination centres.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB’s Registrar in a statement ordered CBT Centres across the country not to allow parents/guardians into the registration hall again.

Oloyede said the decision was made after inspecting some of the registration centres in Kwara, and to his amazement, they were overcrowded.

The statement in part reads, “The registrar said it has been discovered that the parents/guardians are always a distraction to both candidates and the centres and at the same time, congesting the halls by not following the COVID–19 protocols.

“Oloyede also advised parents/guardians to stop pushing the education of their wards faster than necessary.

“For example, a 14 or 15-year-old is not matured enough to undergo the process of registration and university pressure and are vulnerable to exploitation by scammers out there.”

He also advised States’ Ministries of Education and relevant stakeholders saddled with the responsibility of enrollment of students into secondary schools to always ascertain the students’ true age before admittance into secondary schools.