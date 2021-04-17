Lagos Police arrest Sunday Dare, three others

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspected cultists from Ogun State, including Sunday Dare.

They were arrested on Friday by the police operatives attached to Alakuko Division of the Lagos State Police Command, on Friday.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lagos Police Command said the suspected cultists came from Ogun State for reprisal attacks on other rival cult members at the Junior Secondary Schools, Akinyele, Alakuko, Lagos State.

The suspects are Tosin Balogun, 18, Sunday Dare, 15, Olayinka Jubril 14 and Sani Ayomide Babatunde, 15.

Tosin Balogun and Jubril Olayinka are students of Odewale Community High School, Ijoko Ogun State, while Sanni Babatunde is a student of Tunik International School, Dalemo Alakuko and Dare Sunday is a tailoring apprentice at Dalemo Alakuko.

According to the statement, the Police operatives had gotten wind of the planned reprisal attacks on their rivals in the school and raced to the scene immediately the suspects arrived to cause pandemonium and attack their targets.

”Items like cuttlasses, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms were recovered from them,” it said.