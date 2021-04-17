Idriss Deby cruises home to sixth term in Chadian election

Agency Report

Chadian President Idriss Deby has taken a strong early lead in the 11 April presidential election, partial provisional results released by the election commission showed.

Deby has won a majority in all but one of the 51 departments announced so far, and secured a plurality in the other, with 61 departments remaining, according to the Independent National Election Commission (CENI).

On Saturday Kilmapone Larme, head of logistics at the CENI, said they had still not received more than 30% of results.

If the voting trend holds, it means Deby is poised to extend his three-decade rule.

An ally of Western powers in the fight against Jihadists in West and Central Africa, Deby is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

There are signs of growing discontent over his handling of the nation’s oil wealth.

His government has been forced to cut back public spending in recent years because of the low price of oil, its main export, sparking labour strikes.

Opposition leaders called on their supporters to boycott the polls and make the country “ungovernable”, after Deby announced his plans to seek a sixth term.

The protests, which also led to clashes with security forces were suppressed.

Deby has relied on a firm grip over state institutions and one of the region’s most capable militaries to maintain power.

On April 9 authorities said they had arrested several people, including at least one opposition leader, for what they said was a plot to assassinate politicians and bomb polling stations and the electoral commission headquarters.