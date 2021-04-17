Gang of robbers busted in Lagos Guest House

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command says its operatives have arrested a gang of armed robbers at Ojota area of the State.

According to command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi the operatives of D9 (Anti Robbery) Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba on Saturday 17th April, 2021 arrested the suspects.

He said the police acted upon information received to arrest the suspects.

The suspects are: Victor Alfred, Chubike Ikeh Donatus and Isiaka Olamide, all 19 years of age, at Marble Guest House, No 33 Ajibike Street, Ogudu Ojota, at about 3.25m.

One Beretta pistol, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms were recovered from them.

Muyiwa disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspected armed robbers be properly investigated and profiled by the Anti Robbery Section of the State CID.

”The police boss reiterated his commitment to eradicating cult related crises and other forms of criminality in Lagos State; and making the state very hot for the survival and operations of any cult or ared robbery group in the state,” he said.