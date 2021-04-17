Ezekwesili: It’s time Buhari convoke Sovereign National Conference

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately convoke a Sovereign National Conference to address the numerous problems facing the nation.

Ezekwesili lamented that the nation at this crucial period of crippling political and social dangers needed a conference to address the thorny issues.

She said this had become inevitable in view of happenings in the country.

Ezekwesili said the problem now was whether the Nigerian government led by Buhari would be willing to hold such an important conference.

In her words: “Nigeria, at this time, the crippling political, economic and social dangers make the convocation of a Sovereign National Conversation inevitable.

“The question is whether President Muhammadu Buhari’s Nigerian government realizes the urgency or wishes to continue playing the ostrich and endanger Nigeria.

“I shall daily repeat that my tweet on need for urgent convoking of a Sovereign National Conversation.

“Wise minds know the Center and constituent parts are right now simply too wobbly.

“Better to keep reminding those who have chosen not to see how fast the country is sliding.”