You Tube axes Pastor TB Joshua’s Emmanuel TV

By Abankula

You Tube has suspended Pastor T.B. Joshua’s Emmanuel TV channel on its platform, over hate speech.

Pastor Joshua made this known Thursday via the Facebook page of his ministry and called the decision hasty.

“We have had a long and fruitful relationship with YouTube and believe this decision was made in haste”, he wrote on Thursday.

He also said he and his church are making efforts to appeal the decision and get the channel restored.

“Emmanuel TV’s mission is to share the love of God with everyone – irrespective of race or religion – and we strongly oppose all forms of hate speech!”, he said.

The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, is now mobilising his followers to join the appeal, by posting comments on all the social media platforms.

“Good Christians are good citizens.

– On YouTube, post comments with your concerns about this issue.

– On Facebook, raise your concerns about this issue on https://www.facebook.com/youtube

– On Twitter, tweet your concerns about this issue to @TeamYouTube – https://twitter.com/SCOANTBJoshua/status/1382629080722513926

– On Instagram, share your concerns about this issue on https://www.instagram.com/youtube

Please refer to our channel URL – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYPyAh4PaRbaTTXwGP_XmzA – when writing comments”.

P.M.NEWS found that while Emmanuel TV has disappeared from You Tube, past broadcasts shared by Joshua’s followers have not been blocked.

Watch one of the sermons: