Why I’m using education to change lives of Lagosians – Adeshina

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Mr Ajayi Adeshina, the founder of the Assignment Advocacy Group has stated that his life philosophy revolves around the axiom that every person deserves a shot at greatness and one of the few ways to assure this is a chance at the education of some sorts.

The 33-year-old technology entrepreneur and CEO of Digital Focus disclosed this to journalists at a virtual conference in Lagos.

According to the human development expert, being raised in poverty has given him a unique perspective on how to help others get a semblance of balance in their lives.

After graduating from the Empowerment College Leadership School Lagos, in partnership with the Institute of Leadership and Management, London, and working at different firms like The Empowerment Center, Pretien Global, Niches property Limited, Adeshina has been taking his knowledge to young students across Nigeria.

“I had my first shot at public speaking in the year 2012 when I was invited to speak to over 200 students of the Federal University of Technology Akure, (FUTA), Ondo State, Nigeria at the Made for Excellence (ME) conference maiden edition,” he said.

“Then, I went on to create The Assignment advocacy group, a Non – Governmental Organization that was responsible for training 3000 final-year students from four secondary schools in Agege.

”A centre created by me, tutored and helped over 50 students to pass their West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) who all made it to tertiary institutions.”

Presently, Adeshina is deeply invested in teaching about blockchain and its potential for lifting more people out of poverty.

“I’m a co-trainer and leader at Alpha Training Lab (a blockchain educator and mentorship firm) where I created a mentorship system that has seen 500+ ordinary Nigerians move from zero to multi-millionaires in one year,” he says.

“Also, I have helped over 200+ young people gain relevant skills and in-demand global abilities for creating wealth and financial freedom.

”Thereafter, I created a team of 20 blockchain enthusiasts to create Blockchain awareness and adoption in the Agbado Ijaiye area Lagos State.

His motivation is his first-hand understanding of how blockchain technology can create a level playing field for the average African and help young people achieve skills they never imagined possible.

“My life story is a testimony of how blockchain technology is equalizing the gap between the rich and the unbanked poor,” he says.