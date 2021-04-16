We’ll not challenge PDP Southwest congress outcome in court – Fayose

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose on Friday said his group will not challenge the outcome of the PDP Southwest zonal congress in court.

Fayose had said the congress was a scam and rigged in favour of Governor Seyi Mkinde’s candidate, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja.

In series of tweets, Fayose said all well wishers of the PDP should be rest assured that he would not challenge the outcome of the election in court.

He said he stood by his words that he would abide by the outcome of the poll in the interest of the larger PDP.

In his words: “Let all well wishers of our party be assured that the Fayose Group in the South-West PDP that I lead by God’s grace, will stand by our words and will not challenge the outcome of the South-West Congress in the court.

“PDP remains our only hope and that of Nigerians at large. It must therefore be jealously preserved by our priceless sacrifice. This is our bond.

“Therefore, I make bold to say that Eddy Olafeso, myself and other leaders on this side will cooperate with Ambassador Arapaja’s team to make our party a success story in the Zone.”