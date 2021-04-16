Wantaway United defender Smalling robbed at gunpoint

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chris Smalling, Manchester United defender on loan at AS Roma was robbed alongside his family by armed robbers at his home in Rome.

The robbers stole the defender’s wristwatches, jewelry, and cash.

Local reports have it that three men entered the defender’s home after removing a grating from the window of the player’s bedroom.

They then forced him to open the safe at gunpoint, taking away three Rolex watches, jewelry, and around 300 euros in cash.

Smalling’s family members were also present during the robbery, with his wife calling the police at around 5 am.

The Police reportedly, have begun investigation into the case and examining video surveillance cameras to shed light on what happened.

The defender and his club are yet to say anything about the incident.

Marcus Rashford, the defender’s teammate at United, however, has tweeted support for the defender.

Thinking about you @ChrisSmalling and your lovely family. So sorry to wake up to the news this morning. Can’t imagine how you’re feeling but I hope you’re ok ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 16, 2021