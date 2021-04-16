Tinubu denies ‘Jagaba’ rice in some northern states

By Oluwatope Lawanson

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has denied distributing bags of ‘Jagaba rice’ in some states in the northern part of Nigeria.

Tinubu made the denial in a statement by his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, in Lagos.

A viral video of images depicting the face of the APC leader on bags of rice, labelled ‘Jagaba Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’, was recently being circulated on some social media platforms.

The label corrupts Tinubu’s Borgu chieftaincy title of Jagaban.

“We have seen the images being circulated of bags of rice depicting Asiwaju’s face being distributed across parts of the North,” Rahman said.

He said the former governor of Lagos was not responsible for this initiative.

Tinubu, however, commended the efforts of the various groups for their benevolence.

“I am not responsible for this initiative but l commend the efforts of the various volunteer groups responsible for this benign act of charity and love for one another, particularly in this Holy month of Ramadan”.