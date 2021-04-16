Sen. Tofowomo sets out to fulfill #EndSARS promise

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has commenced reconstruction of the Okitipupa Divisional Police Station that was destroyed during last year’s EndSARS protest.

Tofowomo’s media aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola, confirmed this on Friday in Okitipupa as bulldozers and workers started demolishing the burnt structures.

Recall that Tofowomo promised to rebuild the Okitipupa Divisional Police Headquarters after some hoodlums burnt the station during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020.

“After getting the Inspector General of Police approval for the building plan, the senator began demolition of the burnt structure, delivery of materials and the reconstruction work will start shortly.

“This is in fulfilment of Tofowomo’s promise to rebuild the Divisional Police in order to restore tight security of lives and property of residents of Okitipupa and its environs,” Akinrinlola said.

However, he urged Okitipupa residents, especially the youths, to always manage their anger in order to prevent the destruction of lives and properties.

ASP Tee Leo-Ikoro, the Spokesman of Ondo State Police Command, also confirmed the commencement of the demolition and reconstruction process.

NAN