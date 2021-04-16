Rohr glad Musa joined Kano Pillars

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said he is happy Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has finally joined Nigeria professional football league side Kano Pillars.

The attacker who was unveiled today (Friday) penned a short-term deal with his boyhood club with a clause allowing him to leave anytime he gets an offer from elsewhere.

Musa has been off football action at club level since his deal with Saudi Arabia Professional League side Al Shabab ended in October.

He was also close to sealing a deal with West Bromwich Albion in January.

However, the deal collapsed at the last minute.

Reacting to his deal with Kano Pillars, Rohr told journalists: “I am very happy for Ahmed Musa to be able to play again with his old club, Kano Pillars.”

The German said, joining Pillars will allow the Super Eagles Captain to keep his shape ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.