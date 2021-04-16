Rising cases of COVID-19 alarming – WHO

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that there is an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

He noted that the surge has pushed global infections toward their highest level since in the pandemic began.

Ghebreyesus said this on Friday in a briefing focused on Papua New Guinea and the western Pacific.

“Around the world, cases and deaths are continuing to increase at worrying rates,” he said.

“Globally, the number of new cases per week has nearly doubled over the past two months. This is approaching the highest rate of infection that we have seen so far during the pandemic,” he said further.

He said countries like Papua New Guinea had previously avoided widespread transmission but are now seeing steep increases in infections.

Tedros said the United Nations health agency will continue to assess the evolution of the coronavirus crisis and “adjust advice accordingly.”