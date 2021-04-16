Pogba opens up on ‘strange’ relationship with Mourinho

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba has criticized former manager, Jose Mourinho for his man-management style.

The Frenchman, however, exalted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style noting that he has a better relationship with players.

Pogba said this is because Ole doesn’t simply disregard those who are not currently in his favour like Mourinho.

He said this in an interview with sky sports.

The midfielder who was a record signing for United shortly after Mourinho took over management at the club and both had a good relationship until their fallout.

Their relationship deteriorated after a trophy-less second season and a poor start to the 2018/19 campaign.

Mourinho and Pogba had a bitter faceoff at training which ultimately led to Pogba being stripped of the United vice-captaincy in September 2018.

“Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don’t know what happened. That’s the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don’t know.”

“What I have now with Ole is different,” Pogba said.

“He wouldn’t go against the players. Maybe Ole wouldn’t pick them, but it’s not like he puts them on the side like they don’t exist anymore. That’s the difference between Mourinho and Ole.