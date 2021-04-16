Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory is dead

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Peaky Blinders actress, Helen McCrory who played the character of Aunt Polly has died after battling cancer.

She was 52.

The actress starred in other movies such as James Bond film Skyfall and was seen on screen in the TV series Quiz and Roadkill last year.

The news of her death was broken by her husband, Damian Lewis on Twitter on Friday. He, however, did not disclose when exactly the actress died.

He simply said that she died peacefully at home after a heroic battle with cancer.

Lewis wrote, “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

He added: “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Helen and Lewis, both actors got married in 2007 and the couple had two children.

They are a daughter Manon, born in 2006, and a son Gulliver, born in 2007.

She attended school in Hertfordshire, then spent a year living in Italy, before returning to London to study acting at the Drama Centre.