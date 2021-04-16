Ogun chiefs write Gov. Abiodun over choice of traditional ruler

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Ode Omi Traditional Council of Chiefs in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun state has written a protest letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun over the recent selection of one Mr F. A. Hassan as the new traditional ruler in the area.

They appealed to the Governor to launch an independent enquiry into the matter accusing the Chairman of the council, Femi Onanuga and Secretary, Sulaiman Yekini of carrying out the selection of F A HASSAN as Lenuwa of Ode Omi with impunity and in violation of the due the process.

In the statement signed by three prominent chiefs of Ode Omi including Chief Wole Opele, the Oshodi of Ode Omi, they wondered about the rush to carry out the exercise when the selection process was earlier declared inconclusive.

According to them, the process was declared inconclusive in Ode Omi in the presence of Divisional Crime Officer Abigi, representative of Director of Security Services and other Security operatives as candidates and the Families involved requested for more time to resolve some issues.

The Traditional Chiefs said to their surprise, Sulaiman Yekini later went secretly behind to carry out the selection with 3 out of 6 king makers at the Local Government Headquarters in Abigi without the knowledge of the community.

According to the chiefs, the stool of Lenuwa of Ode Omi is as old as Awujale of Ijebuland and must not be allowed to be rubbished and ridiculed by a process that does not pass the test of global best practices.

They appealed to the Governor to use his fathe rly intervention to wade into the matter in order not to disrupt the Peace and harmony at Ode Omi in particular and Ogun State in general.