N60bn controversy: CBN’s duty is to print money and lend to govt – Emefiele

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele on Friday said it is the duty of the bank to print money which can be lent out to government.

Emefiele’s comment comes following allegation that N60 billion were printed by the apex bank which was used in paying the March Federal Allocation to states.

Governor Godwin Obaseki has opened can of worms, saying that the N60 billion shared by the Federal Government to states as allocation were printed by the CBN.

The CBN had said it did not know what Obaseki was talking about as it never printed money.

But Emefiele’s tweet on Friday seems to have buttress Obaseki’s claim that N60 billion was printed and lent to the government.

He said the concept of printing money was about lending money, and that it was the job of CBN to do that.

The CBN governor added that it would be irresponsible for the apex bank or any Central Bank to stand idle and refuse to support its government at a time like this.

The concept of printing of money is about lending money and that is our job…It will be irresponsible for the CBN or any Central Bank or Fed to stand idle and refuse to support its government at a time like this,” he tweeted.