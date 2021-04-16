Music producer, four others arrested for cybercrime in Uyo

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a music producer and four others for alleged internet fraud in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The music producer, Imeh Henshaw Nyong, was arrested alongside Benjamin Ikpeme, Godwin Isong, Magnus Chimaobi and Victor Usun on Friday, April 16, 2021.

The suspects, whose ages range between 22 and 25 years, were arrested in an early morning raid at two locations in the state, based on credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

While Nwele was arrested at 23 Calabar Itu Road by Urua Ikpa junction, Nyong and the other three were nabbed at 25 Faith Road, Off Ikot Ekpene Road, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Items recovered from them include 1 black Lexus E350, 1 Hp laptop, 1 Canon 16 Tecno Phone, 1 Dell laptop, 1 Samsung S7, 1 Toshiba laptop, 1 Itel phone, 1 Samsung S8+, car documents and 1 International Passport.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.