MOSOP membership revalidation: Nsuke seeks greater unity

Fegalo Nsuke, President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), has called for greater unity amongst the Ogoni people.

Nsuke said unity will help to drive the interest of the ethnic nationality of the Ogoni people and assert its place within the Nigerian nation.

He said this yesterday in Ban Ogoni special area during a briefing to kickstart the MOSOP membership revalidation exercise in the area.

The MOSOP President who was represented by the Coordinator of the Special Area, Comr. Patrick Seban commended MOSOP members and leaders in the area for a sustained agitation for human rights and equality within the Nigerian state.

He assured that MOSOP will continue to press for justice for the Ogoni people and urged the people to be more united to defeat the efforts of detractors who are determined to undermine the efforts to actualize the purpose of the struggles of the Ogoni people.

Nsuke said the MOSOP leadership was very much committed to the Ogoni development agenda through the implementation of the Ogoni Development Authority.

He said current challenges were fruitless efforts to slow down the progress made on the implementation of the development programme but they will all amount to nothing as the initiative is that of the people through MOSOP and not a personal project.

Nsuke said the Ogoni Development Authority was borne out of deliberate efforts to put the Ogoni Bill of Rights in an actionable format.

He noted that it properly aligned with the vision of our leader Late Ken Saro-Wiwa and we are committed to seeing it become a reality.

He noted that the implementation of the Ogoni development authority was in tandem with the vision of Ken Saro-Wiwa, founder of MOSOP and anyone who commits to the ideals of MOSOP should support efforts to transform Ogoni developmentally.

The Ban Ogoi meeting was to intimate the leaders of MOSOP in the area on the on-ging membership revalidation.

The revalidation exercise usually precedes the general elections of MOSOP held every three years as required by the organisation’s constitution.